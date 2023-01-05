“I'm not calling them mountains, but I think they're great opportunities” - Charlotte Flair calls out several WWE legends for dream matches

Charlotte Flair wants to step into the ring with some WWE legends in the future.

While The Queen has already shared the ring with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at SummerSlam 2019, there are still plenty of WWE legends that Flair hopes to step into the ring with.

The SmackDown Women's Champion was a recent guest on WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about what dream matches The Queen has left in her career, Flair named Mickie James, Lita, and Michelle McCool.

"So I think there's a whole new roster on SmackDown that I've never faced," Charlotte Flair began. "So obviously, I'm not calling them mountains, but I think they're great opportunities to have rivalries with, but in terms of people that maybe no one would have ever thought about, I always say Mickie James is someone I've always wanted to face. Michelle McCool is another person. I think those two... Oh! And I've never had that one-on-one with Lita. So those three women, definitely those feuds are so different like those dream feuds. Those three women would be my choices, but I'm looking forward to the rosters on RAW and SmackDown because there's so many new girls back." [Timestamp: 40:32 - 41:23]

Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship last Friday

Charlotte Flair returned last week on SmackDown to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, who wrestled back-to-back matches that night.

It's unknown what the current plans are for Flair or Rousey on the road to WrestleMania 39, but we wouldn't be surprised to see these two women face each other again in a few weeks at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

Who will head into WWE's biggest show of the year as the SmackDown Women's Champion? We'll find out soon enough.

WWE @WWE



"Yeah she's Ronda Rousey, but you're Charlotte Flair. You're the past, the present and the future..." After years of putting @RondaRousey on a pedestal, @MsCharlotteWWE says she's starting to put herself on that level."Yeah she's Ronda Rousey, but you're Charlotte Flair. You're the past, the present and the future..." After years of putting @RondaRousey on a pedestal, @MsCharlotteWWE says she's starting to put herself on that level. "Yeah she's Ronda Rousey, but you're Charlotte Flair. You're the past, the present and the future..." https://t.co/v0UGsFien9

What do you make of Charlotte Flair's comments? Would you like to see any of these dream matches take place in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

