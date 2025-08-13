"I'm the captain now" - Dominik Mysterio makes shocking claim following WWE RAW

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio recently made a shocking claim on social media. The self-proclaimed King of the Luchadors has been on an impressive winning streak.

After successfully defending his IC Title against former WWE Champion AJ Styles at SummerSlam, the 28-year-old defeated Dragon Lee in a singles contest the following night on RAW. This week on the red brand, the member of The Judgment Day joined forces with El Grande Americano to secure a win over Lee and The Phenomenal One.

Mysterio recently took to his Instagram account to post pictures of himself from this week's show in Quebec, Canada. The social media update caught the attention of Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic, who commented, "My favorite luchador."

However, this comment did not sit well with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, as he questioned the popular interviewer's choice. Like his father, Dominik Mysterio also posted a response while in character, asking The Master of 619 to go away and claiming that he was the new captain.

"@619iamlucha [Rey Mysterio] f**k outta here I’m the captain now 🖕👨‍✈️," Dominik wrote.

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio engage in banter (Photo credits: "Dirty" Dom's Instagram)

Dominik Mysterio makes a massive claim about popular WWE star's recent win

CM Punk defeated Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam. However, his joy was cut short, as Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to dethrone The Best in the World.

During a recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Classic, Dominik Mysterio noted that he was extremely saddened by CM Punk winning the title. The WWE Intercontinental Champion added that he thought The Second City Saint did not deserve it. Dom said that he had a beaming smile on his face as soon as he saw Seth Rollins.

"I was a fan, you know, watching SummerSlam Night One, and I was extremely sad and depressed when I saw that he had won the title. You know, just not because he [CM Punk] had won it, just because, you know, I don’t think he deserves it. I don’t think he deserves to be in that spot. But at the end of the day, I was smiling from ear to ear when I saw Seth Freakin’ Rollins," Dominik said.

You can check out his comments in the video below:

CM Punk will have his opportunity to win back the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Clash in Paris. At the PLE, The Second City Saint, LA Knight, and Jey Uso will challenge Seth Rollins for the gold.

Dominik Mysterio, on the other hand, will wrestle his next match this weekend at AAA Triplemanía XXXIII. The RAW star will wrestle Dragon Lee, El Grande Americano, and El Hijo del Vikingo in a Fatal Four-Way match for the AAA Mega Championship.

