"I'm not coming for the WWE Championship" - Goldberg reveals plans for his return

Goldberg's SummerSlam appearance ended in disaster. Not only was the match called off because of a (storyline) knee injury, but Bobby Lashley launched a post-match attack on his son Gage.

WWE cameras followed Goldberg outside his house 9 days after SummerSlam 2021. He revealed that he has a ligament tear and tentative knee surgery. However, his objective has changed. Goldberg is coming for Bobby Lashley, not the WWE Championship:

"What I do care about is that dirty son of a b**ch Bobby Lashley and what he did at SummerSlam. I just left the house. Gage's shoulder is all jacked up. His neck hurts. God knows what a dude that size could have done to my son. So, the objective's changed. I'm not coming for the WWE Championship. I'm coming for Bobby Lashley's soul and I will rip it straight from his chest."

"I'm not coming for the WWE Championship. I'm coming for Bobby Lashley's SOUL and I will rip it straight from his chest."@Goldberg has a clear message for The All Mighty #WWEChampion @fightbobby following what happened to his son Gage at #SummerSlam. pic.twitter.com/cszXEDeFTj — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2021

This angle sets up a rematch with Bobby Lashley later in 2021. From Goldberg's tone, the WWE title may not even be on the line should Lashley still be champion by then.

There's speculation Goldberg will return in time for Crown Jewel this October. While Goldberg's WWE contract lasts until 2023 for two matches a year, it isn't surprising that he will be needed for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

Goldberg's feud with Bobby Lashley will likely conclude soon

The WWE title not being on the line allows Goldberg to beat Bobby Lashley without becoming champion. Hopefully, that won't be the outcome because it wouldn't be a good look for the reigning WWE Champion.

It will be interesting to see how it all plays out, but WWE has already planted the seeds for Goldberg's next big appearance and match. It explains why Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg ended the way it did at SummerSlam 2021.

It appears Goldberg's son Gage will continue to be the biggest part of the Hall of Famer's current character on RAW.

Edited by Jack Cunningham