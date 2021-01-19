"I'm coming for you" - Bayley makes a target of a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

On WWE SmackDown, former Women's Champion Bayley is involved in an intense rivalry with The EST of WWE, Bianca Belair. Both Bayley and Belair announced their entry into the 2021 Royal Rumble on the January 8 edition of SmackDown.

Although Bayley appears to have her hands full with Belair, this has not stopped her from coming for a WWE RAW Superstar on Twitter.

Earlier tonight, Monday Night RAW correspondent Sarah Schriber announced that former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Peyton Royce would be entering the 2021 Royal Rumble, just like Bayley.

Peyton Royce shared the announcement on her Twitter page, dubbing herself "the Superstar to watch in 2021." Bayley, however, had something to say in response to this.

It didn't take long for Peyton Royce to send a smart and well-thought-out response to the star. She referenced the women's elimination match at Survivor Series, in which Royce quickly pinned The Role Model.

I hope you do 😏



Wanna see Survivor Series repeat itself? 😂 https://t.co/gtjcL0rJVE — Relentless Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 18, 2021

Bayley in WWE

Over the years, Bayley has become one of WWE's women's division's biggest stars. In 2015, she and Sasha Banks were part of an NXT Women's Championship match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, a massive gamechanger for women in WWE.

In WWE, Bayley is a multiple-time champion. The popular Superstar is one of the only female Grand Slam Champions, having held the NXT Women's Championship, the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championships, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Bayley is also a Money in the Bank winner.

Bayley's second SmackDown Women's Championship reign was a record-breaker in WWE and the longest-ever reign.

After a rivalry built for months, Bayley finally snapped at her tag team partner Sasha Banks in late 2020. The pair eventually had a title match at Hell in a Cell, where Banks finally won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

Now that Bayley's feud with The Boss has ended, she has moved on to fellow SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair.