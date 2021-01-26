"I'm more confused now than ever" - Former WWE personality says he is not a fan of Charlotte Flair's character direction [Exclusive]

Vince Russo recently discussed Charlotte Flair's character direction in WWE. The former WWE and WCW writer is not a big fan of how WWE has portrayed The Queen recently.

Ric Flair recently allied himself with Lacey Evans. After The Nature Boy accidentally tripped Charlotte Flair and cost her a match, The Queen ended up yelling at her father. We eventually saw Ric Flair come out during a match between Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair, and he then cost his daughter the match to align himself with Evans.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo discussed the storyline between Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans on the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW. Russo said that it is sometimes unclear whether Charlotte Flair is a heel or a babyface. He went on to elaborate:

"How many times have you and I done this show, is Charlotte a heel, is Charlotte a babyface, what is going on here? Did you literally hear her say in this promo, [I'm not the bad guy], that was to let the people know Charlotte is the babyface. That's exactly what it was. So she says, I'm not the bad guy, then Lacey comes out and cold cocks her, oh okay now Lacey's the heel, alright now we understand. Even though she just told her dad, you've gone from legend to old man. That's not a nice thing to say. So I'm more confused now than ever."

Charlotte Flair was in action on WWE RAW

In a prematch promo, Charlotte Flair commented on the situation between her father, Ric Flair, and Lacey Evans. She said that she had seen her father in a lot of dark places and that that this could be his darkest.

Sorry I Messed Up. It Won’t Be The First Time And Probably Won’t Be The Last. A Father And Daughter’s Bond Is Unbreakable. Thank You For Letting Me Come Visit! @MsCharlotteWWE @WWE #LegendsNight pic.twitter.com/3nHlusZiC6 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) January 5, 2021

Charlotte Flair then faced Shayna Baszler in singles action last night on WWE RAW. Charlotte Flair caught Baszler in the Figure-Four Leglock early on in the match leading to Nia Jax interfering and hitting Flair with a legdrop. Baszler and Jax continued to attack Charlotte Flair and this led to Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke coming out to even the odds. Lacey Evans also came out and got involved.

Advertisement

All of this led a six-woman tag team match pitting Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke against Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Lacey Evans. The match ended up in a count-out victory for Flair, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke. But WWE official Adam Pearce restarted the match after the heels complained. Nia Jax eventually pinned Dana Brooke to get the win for her team.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling.