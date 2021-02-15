"I’m not crazy about wrestling Baron"- WWE icon told Vince McMahon he didn't want to work with King Corbin

King Corbin has evolved into one of the top mid-card heels in WWE over the years. It can be argued that his WrestleMania match against Kurt Angle gave him a significant boost and propelled him into becoming the star he is today. However, Kurt Angle revealed that he wasn't keen on facing King Corbin at WrestleMania, and even told Vince McMahon the same.

Kurt Angle faced King Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in his final match for WWE. Kurt Angle revealed he had wanted to face John Cena instead of King Corbin, but it was Vince McMahon who was adamant about getting Corbin over.

Former WWE Champion Kurt Angle also said on his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, that he did not think King Corbin was ready to face a Hall of Famer at the time and thought it would be an underwhelming end to his career.

''I’m not crazy about wrestling Baron, not only because of his status at the time, and don’t get me wrong. Baron was a great worker and very professional. He was great to work with. I just don’t think at that time he was at the level to be wrestling a main eventer or Hall of Famer.”

Hear all about @RealKurtAngle's farewell tour on the Road to WrestleMania 35 on Episode 3⃣ of @TheAnglePod!



Catch it before anyone else at 6pm ET, exclusively at https://t.co/5v6Q3sv3sk pic.twitter.com/qsaFYhWtVS — AdFreeShows.com (@adfreeshows) February 10, 2021

Kurt Angle on why he wanted to face John Cena instead of King Corbin

The Olympic Medalist stated that he wanted to face John Cena in his retirement match as he felt that there was a story to it. He felt that since John Cena started his career with Kurt Angle, it would be appropriate if he had his last match against Cena.

''I went to his office and I said, ‘I’m going to retire at WrestleMania. I know you have a program planned with Baron, but I would like to have John Cena because I started his career and I want him to end mine.’ I thought it made a lot of sense. He said, ‘You’re not doing that this year. You can possibly do it next year if you continue to wrestle for a year."

I always love to see the greatest King Corbin @BaronCorbinWWE

❤❤❤❤ https://t.co/1d92rtE7ey — KINGCORBINQUEEN💞🐺❤🖤🐺❤ (@Kingcorbinqueen) February 13, 2021

Kurt Angle admitted that he wanted to retire that year itself and wouldn't be able to be around for another match against John Cena the year after.