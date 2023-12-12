“I’m crying” - Carmella shares emotional update following WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Carmella has recently shared an emotional update following the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

Carmella and her husband, Corey Graves, welcomed a baby boy. The former WWE Women's Champion has been absent from TV for months since disclosing the news of her pregnancy. The 36-year-old's last in-ring appearance was against Bianca Belair earlier this year in March in a singles match on RAW, which she lost.

Carmella recently took to her Instagram account to share a personal update with her followers. She also posted a picture of her newly born on her Instagram story. The former Champion believes the offspring will be tall when he grows up, as his clothes no longer fit him.

"I'm crying bc [because] my newborn no longer fits into newborn clothes😭He's so long and in the 94th percentile for hisheight.. 🤯We've got a tall boy on our hands🥺, " she wrote.

Here is a screengrab of the Instagram story:

A screengrab of the Instgarm story

Carmella opens up about her experience while giving birth

Carmella shared all the updates regarding her pregnancy with her fans on social media. The former Money In The Bank winner conducted a Q&A session on her Instagram account.

A user asked the WWE Superstar how her labor and delivery went. Responding to the question, Carmella referred to it as the worst experience of her life:

"I'm going to be completely transparent. It was so not what I expected. I took all of the classes. I literally did everything I could to prepare myself for labor and delivery. I was working out. I did chiropractic care. I did pelvic floor therapy, meditation, [and] all the research. I did everything. And it just did not go at all the way I wanted it to, or I had expected it to."

She further stated:

"But I will say, you know, my biggest piece of advice is to just know that it's all temporary. I, like, just so vividly remember in the moment being like this is the worst experience of my life, and I'm being honest, it really was. It was not fun. I was in such pain. And I just remember thinking, 'will this ever be over?' Like, 'will I ever get through this?' And I just felt like such a far-fetched idea. It just felt like it was never going to end, and I would never be on the other side of it. And I'm obviously on the other side of it now, and it feels like such a distant memory."

What are your thoughts on the WWE Superstar's insight on pregnancy? Sound off in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.