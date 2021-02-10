"I'm damn sure not risking it again" - WWE legend won't repeat scary spot with Jeff Hardy when he returns

D-Von Dudley has teased a potential return to the WWE ring in the near future. Dudley is currently a producer for the company, and he has revealed that he will return to the ring but has just one condition: he will not hang 25 feet in the air with Jeff Hardy.

D-Von Dudley was alluding to the ladder spot in the six-man tag team match between the Dudley Boyz, Hardy Boyz, and Edge and Christian at SummerSlam 2000.

D-Von Dudley had Matt Hardy as his guest on his Table Talk podcast, and Hardy stated that he would want a six-man tag team match featuring the three legendary tag teams. Dudley agreed but stated one condition to return to the ring.

"I'll tell you what, I'll come out of retirement and do it if possible, if we can get the Dudleys, Edge & Christian, and the Hardys to be on the same show. I'll definitely come out of retirement and do it only on one condition: I'm not hanging 25-30 feet in the air with your brother (Jeff Hardy) in the air again. Your brother might have a million lives, and cats may have nine lives, but D-Von only has one and I used that one hanging with Jeff. And I'm damn sure not risking it again."

"If we do the TLC match, we can build it up - the Hardys getting back together, the Dudleys getting back together, and Edge & Christian - we can't have the match unless there's fans in the audience. So, we have got to build it up (laughs)."

D-Von Dudley in WWE over the last few years

D-Von Dudley has stated in the past that he is retired from pro wrestling. Dudley is a backstage producer in WWE, having taken up that role in 2016.

He hasn't wrestled since 2016, which was the Dudley Boyz's last run in WWE. D-Von hasn't been working with WWE over the last few months due to health issues.

He revealed on the same podcast that he had a stroke but that he is doing better now.

The real men in black. @WWEArmstrong and I 4 years ago. At a raw or smackdown tv taping pic.twitter.com/ZxiV7v9big — D-von Dudley HOF (@TestifyDVon) December 21, 2020

