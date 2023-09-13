"I’m so disappointed in myself"- Former WWE champion breaks silence after another massive loss

A former WWE champion recently took to Twitter to break his silence after another massive loss at the latest episode of NXT. The star in question is Akira Tozawa.

Tozawa has been participating in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational, which is a tournament featuring eight stars divided into two groups(A & B). The winner of Group A will face off against the winner of Group B on September 26, 2023. Whoever wins that match will get a chance to win The Heritage Cup against Noam Dar at No Mercy on September 30.

However, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has lost the last three matches of the tournament. Tozawa's first two losses came against Duke Hudson and Joe Coffey, respectively. The RAW star's latest defeat was against Nathan Frazer on this week's episode of NXT.

Following the latest developmental brand's episode, Akira Tozawa took to Twitter to break his silence. He wrote that he was extremely disappointed after going 0-3 on the White and Gold brand.

Akira Tozawa wasn't the only WWE RAW star to feature on this week's NXT

Akira Tozawa's night did not end well on the latest episode of NXT. However, he wasn't the only RAW star to feature on the show.

Becky Lynch also fought on the latest episode of NXT. However, her appearance will be remembered for ages as she defeated Tiffany Stratton to become the new NXT Women's Champion. The Man is now a Grand Slam Champion in WWE.

WWE's creative team is doing a fantastic job with all of the main roster stars' appearances on the developmental brand. Next week on NXT, Dominik Mysterio is set to face off against Carmelo Hayes in a Champion vs. Champion match. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store.

