"I'm done. I apologize" - The Undertaker issues an apology after years

The Undertaker has issued an apology after a reminder. The WWE legend spoke up after a recent fan question.

Ad

The Phenom was speaking to his wife and podcast host Michelle McCool on the latest episode of Six Feet Under. They were talking about a variety of things, including reading some questions from viewers. One of the viewers spoke about how they had been scared a lot watching the Deadman as a child and had run screaming from the room during his entrance. They then asked if McCool could get her husband to issue an apology.

Ad

Trending

At first, The Undertaker was not ready to listen to that. He said that it had been his job to scare people and that was what he had been doing for so many years. He refused to apologize.

"No, that's my job!"

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Michelle McCool then told him that it was no longer his job and he had peeled back the curtain. She even reminded him that he had spoken about being tickled. The fact was that portion of his career was now over.

Ad

The Undertaker then realized that it was indeed over, and that he was done playing the Phenom. He said then that he apologized and that he should not have scared all those people.

"It's over, isn't it. I'm done. I apologize. Goodness gracious, I just should not have scared all those people."

Ad

The Undertaker was the one to come out and announce Stephanie McMahon's WWE Hall of Fame induction

Whereas The Phenom used to be the star who never dropped his character and always maintained his scary persona, things have changed now that he has retired. He works on the podcast where he can speak about his time in the wrestling world, and he has openly adopted his real-life persona of Mark Calaway.

Ad

He was even the one to come out and welcome Stephanie McMahon to the Hall of Fame, surprising her with the announcement at Wrestlepalooza.

It was quite a moment and something that the old character would never have done.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!