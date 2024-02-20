"I'm done with playing second-best" - 33-year-old WWE star vows to become a world champion after WrestleMania XL

WWE RAW had its winners and losers on Monday night. One former champion who lost an all-important match at the show had a few things to say later in the night.

WWE booked a few matches to determine who will be heading to Elimination Chamber: Perth later this week. This included a women’s Battle Royal to determine the final competitor for the Women’s Chamber match.

Fans saw many top women enter the ring for the Battle Royal on RAW. This included the returning Raquel Rodriguez, who ultimately won the match by eliminating Chelsea Green last.

Zelina Vega was one of the top names looking to go all the way on Monday. Instead, she was eliminated by Elektra Lopez. In a WWE RAW Exclusive, the 33-year-old vented her frustration and claimed that she would become a champion soon.

"I don’t think anybody could imagine. Not many people know what it’s like to be just having the title within your grasp, and I’ve been chasing this since Backlash," she said. "I'm done with playing second-best or being in people’s shadows. I’m done with that. They get to go on to Elimination Chamber and go to WrestleMania, and have these amazing moments, and I’m stuck behind. I’m not gonna let that happen anymore. When I tell you that something in me recently has broken, I’m not saying that to scare anybody."

She added that she wasn’t saying all of it as a threat, as she wanted people to believe it was what would happen after WWE WrestleMania XL.

"I'm not saying it as a threat. I’m telling you, this is what’s going to happen, and it is a warning to anybody who gets in my way. Whoever walks out of WrestleMania, the champion, that is who I’m setting my sights on, and that is exactly who I’m gunning for, to take that title. I don’t care if I’m on RAW or SmackDown. I will make sure that at some point, I am standing there as champion. I don’t care how I have to do it." Vega added. [0:19 onwards]

You can watch the full backstage interview here:

Zelina Vega has been a top performer in WWE for some time. The creative team could finally strap a rocket to her back post-WrestleMania. Currently, she has her eyes firmly set on Elektra Lopez.

Rhea Ripley will likely be heading into WWE WrestleMania XL as the champion

Rhea Ripley will put her Women’s World Championship on the line against Nia Jax in her home country, Australia. Mami will get a chance to showcase to her home crowd what she can in the ring.

WWE will likely allow her to retain the title as she will be a fan-favorite in Australia, even though she’s playing a heel character. Her opponent for WrestleMania will be chosen in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match at the same Premium Live Event.

Fans can expect something special from the creative team during the night. It would be great to see Becky Lynch win the Chamber match to challenge Ripley for WrestleMania.

