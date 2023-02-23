“I’m not done yet” - Current champion on surpassing legendary record in WWE

Records are meant to be broken in WWE, and a current champion is already doing so less than a year after arriving on the main roster.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan recently set a new record at the Royal Rumble premium live event. Ripley and Morgan entered as the first two entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match and were the last two left in the ring. Ripley wound up eliminating Liv to win the match and will go on to battle Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

Another superstar who set a new record at Royal Rumble was Gunther. The Ring General broke Rey Mysterio's over-an-hour-long record by spending 72 minutes in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble. The Intercontinental Champion was the last superstar eliminated by the winner, Cody Rhodes, who punched his ticket to WrestleMania.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, the 35-year-old boasted about his accomplishments thus far and claimed that he's not done yet. A graphic appeared on the screen revealing that he's held the IC Title for over 250 days and was just a week away from passing The Rock as the 7th longest-reigning of all time.

"Yeah, good. That is what it is. I mean, to be honest, I'm not done yet. I'm aiming for more. When it is all said and done, we can look at the list again and I can be happy about it," said Gunther.

Gunther on his incredible performance at WWE Royal Rumble

Gunther was the first entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match to make it to the final two superstars. Cody Rhodes eliminated him to win the match, but the 35-year-old eclipsed Rey Mysterio's record for the longest time in a Royal Rumble match.

The Ring General said on WWE's The Bump that he was proud of the record and added that he's happiest when he's given time to perform in the ring.

"That is is definitely an accomplishment that I am very proud of. I'm always the happiest when I get my time in the ring, and I can just do what I do best. Yeah, just live it out, this is what I wanted to do. I had the opportunity there, and I'm really proud of that," said Gunther. [00:15 - 00:34]

WrestleMania season is here, and The Ring General is without a challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. Brock Lesnar and Gunther teased a potential match during the Royal Rumble, and would be a dream match for most fans if the two were to collide at WrestleMania.

Would you like to see The Beast versus The Ring General for the IC Title at WWE WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

