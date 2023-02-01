"I'm down"- Corey Graves answers a fan asking for a possible match at WrestleMania

WWE commentator Corey Graves is interested in returning to the ring and wrestling a matchup at the biggest show of the year at WrestleMania 39.

Graves was forced to retire as a pro wrestler back in 2014 after suffering a series of concussions while competing in NXT, where he is a former NXT Tag Team Champion. He transitioned over to the commentary desk to be the color man for the developmental brand and now calls the action for WWE's flagship program, Monday Night RAW.

However, Graves is not completely ruling out an in-ring return, much like that of Bryan Danielson or WWE Hall of Famer Edge.

In a now-deleted Tweet, a fan asked whether he would be interested in wrestling fellow commentator Pat McAfee, an idea that Graves was definitely down for.

"I think @PatMcAfee has a pep rally that day. But, he's surprised us before. I'm down," Graves wrote.

Corey Graves deleted this Tweet saying he is down to face Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 39

He may have deleted the Tweet, but the WWE Universe is already excited about a potential matchup between the two personalities.

mattmagoo23 @mattmagoo23 @WWEGraves @PatMcAfeeShow So is every single one of us. The back and forth between you two would be epic @WWEGraves @PatMcAfeeShow So is every single one of us. The back and forth between you two would be epic

Corey Graves announced his in-ring retirement at NXT TakeOver: R Evolution

As previously mentioned, Corey Graves was forced to retire from wrestling because of suffering a number of concussions. He made the official announcement at the December 11th NXT TakeOver: R Evolution pay-per-view, the same event that saw Kevin Owens' WWE debut.

Graves was asked about a potential return to the ring in the past but has been public about wanting to continue to build himself up as a commentator and learn more about the business side of wrestling.

He recently shared on Twitter how passionate he was about returning to the commentary desk for NXT.

"I had a long, but amazing day with the crew at @WWENXT. It was refreshing to feel everybody’s passion and hunger to learn and improve to drive this business into the future. Thank you for welcoming me back and listening to my nonsense. You reminded me why I love this," he wrote.

Corey Graves @WWEGraves



"I had a long, but amazing day with the crew at @WWENXT . It was refreshing to feel everybody's passion and hunger to learn and improve to drive this business into the future. Thank you for welcoming me back and listening to my nonsense. You reminded me why I love this."

