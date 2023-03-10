"I'm dying, I'm not okay" - Former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle details horrifying health scare and serious issues she has been facing for two years

Candice Michelle is one of the biggest WWE names from the early 2000s. She has now opened up on a horrifying health situation she has been facing for quite some time.

Michelle spoke about how she and her husband moved to Texas from LA. They decided to make the move fun and went on a road trip with 21 stops, visiting national parks and more. Unfortunately, her husband had to fly back to work every week, and it was left to Michelle to manage her three kids and their dog. All of this led to a somewhat dysfunctional life for her.

During her interview on Ten Count Interviews with Steve Fall, she spoke about how one of those days during the move, she was in Colorado and not feeling well. She thought she had low blood sugar and tried to have lunch and candy, but when that didn't work, she went to a baker that she saw and asked them for help.

"I saw this baker in a cupcake shop and I just went straight to him and I said, 'Is there a medic in the mall? I'm not okay. I have three kids. I'm in a strange place. I have no family, friends, and I'm not okay. Can you come help me?' He's like, 'I'll call security.' I sat down and before you know it, I'm on the ground. I don't pass out, but I'm not conscious." [4:14 - 4:39]

With her feeling very ill, the star was taken to the hospital, where they diagnosed her with a panic attack.

"I can't open my eyes, I know where I am but I can't see anything and I just keep saying, 'I have three kids, I have three kids!' I hear this lady saying, 'I'm here, I'm watching your kids.' 9-1-1 comes, I go to the hospital, run all the tests, x-rays, and they say, 'You had a panic attack.'" [4:40 - 4:56]

The coming months saw Candice Michelle suffer multiple panic attacks, with one every day for four months. The former WWE Superstar said that the weeks and months of the move and everything surrounding it had thrown her hormones off balance, and she was suffering from "Level three adrenal fatigue." The former WWE star tried everything. After suffering a panic attack every day, she felt like she was dying.

"I tried medications, [even though] that's not my first protocol. But I was like, I'm dying, I'm not okay," said Michelle. [5:31 - 5:38]

You can check out the full interview here:

Former WWE Superstar Candice Michelle's health now following her scare

While it has been better for her after those first four months, in the past year and a half since 2021, things have not been good for the former WWE star.

Candice Michelle said that she was in a "vicious cycle." She said that when she reached a kid to school, she'd have a panic attack before she could get another kid to school.

Explaining what she felt like when she was going through a panic attack, she detailed how it felt like her body and mind "ran a marathon" every time she had an attack and how it felt like she was dying.

Good Ol' JM @GoodOl_JM #CandiceMichelle shared what's next for her, "I’ve gone through many transitions recently and had some health issues lately. So it’s actually good that it’s not my time right now, but I’m coming out of that, so maybe next year is the time when it happens." #CandiceMichelle shared what's next for her, "I’ve gone through many transitions recently and had some health issues lately. So it’s actually good that it’s not my time right now, but I’m coming out of that, so maybe next year is the time when it happens." https://t.co/41QiBOdcq8

Candice Michelle has talked about why she has not returned to WWE despite several legends returning recently, and given her health, it's no surprise.

We here at Sportskeeda wish Candice Michelle a swift recovery from her current health issues.

For any quotes taken from this article, please credit Ten Count and provide a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes