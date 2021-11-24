"I'm embarrassed for him" - Former WWE Personality wants Vince McMahon to apologize to fans (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has clearly stated that he isn't a fan of Vince McMahon's golden egg storyline and said the WWE Chairman should apologize to fans for the promotion's substandard product during the latest episode of Legion of RAW.

The former WWE writer was highly critical of Mr. McMahon's creative decisions and recalled the boss' famous promo from the 90s that kickstarted the Attitude Era.

Vince McMahon ushered in a new era of wrestling when he promised viewers that a more entertaining brand of action would replace the old style. Russo believes that WWE has yet again reached a stage where Vince McMahon needs to apologize to the fans and bring about massive changes to its presentation.

Expectedly enough, Vince Russo wasn't a fan of the golden egg storyline and had no sympathy for the talent involved in the RAW angle, as he called them a 'bunch of idiots.'

"You really want to know, Chris? At what point does Vince McMahon offer an apology to like everyone who is watching? Like, at what point does Vince McMahon, bro, I remember many years ago. People will remember this. I began with the Attitude Era, and then Ed Ferrera joined me, and at the start of it, Vince cut a promo. Remember what Vince cut a promo and said, there is not going to be any more silly stupid, 1970s fake wrestling, it's going to be this, that, and the other thing? At what point does Vince McMahon apologize to us again? Bro, this is a joke. I'm embarrassed for him. I'm going to say, something bro. I have no sympathy for idiots running around in the back looking like complete idiots. I don't care if you're my friends. I don't care if I have a relationship with you. I don't care if I know you. I don't care if you hate me. You look like a bunch of idiots," stated Russo.

Vince Russo wonders if Vince McMahon's egg storyline is a rib on the audience

Russo felt WWE was ribbing the audience with its storylines and compared Vince McMahon's ridiculous egg-related story to the golden goose from Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Vince was surprised by the quality of WWE's programming and noted that the company was losing viewers at an alarming rate.

"They did this in Willy Wonka," Vince Russo continued, "Remember the girl with the golden goose that laid the golden eggs. They did this in Willy Wonka, bro. Willy Wonka in 1971. Like really man, is this a rib on the audience? Are they laughing, bro, in an office right now talking about how bad can we make this until everybody stops watching?"

