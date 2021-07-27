"I'm excited" - Rhea Ripley focused on regaining RAW Women's Title at SummerSlam

Rhea Ripley is focused on regaining the RAW Women's Title at SummerSlam. The Nightmare will take on the current champion, Nikki A.S.H. and Charlotte Flair, in a Triple Threat match at the Biggest Party Of The Summer.

The opening segment of this week's Monday Night RAW saw WWE officials Sonya Deville and Adam Pearce the bout official for SummerSlam between Rhea Ripley, Nikki A.S.H., and Charlotte Flair.

The Queen gained some momentum after beating Nikki in the main event of the show. Both women will be going at it next week and one can expect Rhea Ripley to play a part in the proceedings.

Following the latest episode of the red brand, Sarah Schreiber spoke to Rhea Ripley backstage as part of a segment for RAW Talk. The Nightmare spoke about her two opponents, but focused mainly on her 'opportunity' to win the title back at SummerSlam.

"I'm excited. I get my shot at the RAW Women's Championship and to be honest I am excited for Nikki. She finally believes in herself and she's doing really well. So I am gald to see that, but at the same time I want my championship back and this is my one 'opportunity' to get it back," said Rhea Ripley.

Rhea Ripley has reportedly had a big change made to her character

Fans were a bit confused about Rhea Ripley's character in her previous matches against Charlotte Flair. The Nightmare seemed to be on the fence when it came to her actions in segments and matches, constantly switching between babyface and heel.

However, reports have now surfaced from PWInsider, suggesting that WWE officials now consider Rhea Ripley's character to be a babyface going forward.

"Going forward, Rhea Ripley is considered a babyface. This had quietly happened over the last few weeks but we are told it was made clear internally that going forward, she is now 100% a babyface. Ripley was initially brought in as a heel."

You can hate.

You can chant for others.

But you cannot deny that @MsCharlotteWWE and I kill it EVERY DAM TIME! #MITB — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) July 19, 2021

Things are looking exciting around the RAW Women's Championship with three of the top stars in the division set to battle it out at SummerSlam.

Who do you think will come out on top at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

