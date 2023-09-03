 "I’m fed up" - Bayley sends a frustrating message on Twitter

WWE Superstar Bayley recently took to Twitter to send out a frustrating message following the latest edition of SmackDown.

On the show, The Role Model was in action against Shotzi in a singles match. Charlotte Flair interfered during the match, which the 34-year-old wasn't a fan of.

Following Damage CTRL's backstage interview post-SmackDown, Bayley took to Twitter to express her frustration by claiming that she was fed up after being screwed over again.

"Rant? …You caught up with us 2.7 seconds after being screwed over AGAIN. I’m fed up," wrote The Role Model.

Check out the tweet from the former SmackDown Women's Champion:

What did Bayley have to say about Charlotte Flair's interference?

Bayley wasn't happy with Charlotte Flair's actions, and during Damage CTRL's interview with Cathy Kelley, she claimed that the faction didn't expect The Queen to interfere.

With IYO SKY capturing the Women's Champion, Damage CTRL believes that they have a big target on their back. The Role Model said:

"What if Charlotte walks in on this interview right now? Are you prepared for that? Are you prepared? Are you always on your toes? Because I thought we are, look at the champion, we have eyes all over this place. We got eyes like a spider around our head, but no we are minding our own business. So, we don't expect Charlotte."

She added:

"You know, Charlotte sees gold and she has to follow it. She is (sniffs) like, 'Where's the championship? Oh it's out there, let me go out there.' Even though she has nothing to do with us. We don't want Charlotte around. I'm done with Shotzi. She can stalk me as long as she wants, she's an idiot for playing into Charlotte's game. I thought she was a good fair competitor, no but she took advantage of me. She took advantage of Charlotte coming out and disrespecting us, I'm so tired of you, and you and you and everybody disrespecting Damage CTRL. She is the champion. IYO SKY is the champion."

It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Damage CTRL going forward.

