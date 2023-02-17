“I’m feeling extremely threatened” - Current WWE Superstar reacts to comments from Mia Yim

Did WWE RAW Superstar Mia Yim recently cross some kind of line on social media?

Chelsea Green has been campaigning all week on social media for Adam Pearce to add her to the women's Elimination Chamber match this weekend, and this hasn't sat well with Mia Yim.

Yim recently took to social media to remind Green that you don't simply get added to a match like the Elimination Chamber for no reason, tweeting out:

"It don’t work like that," Mia Yim said in a tweet.

While most fans found Yim's comments to be harmless, the same can't be said for Chelsea Green, who took to social media to claim that she feels "extremely threatened" by Mia Yim's tweets and is filing a formal complaint with management.

"I'm feeling extremely threatened by the tweets of @MiaYim this morning. cc: consider this my formal complaint @WWE I expect you'll look into this immediately," Chelsea Green said in a tweet.

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen

cc: consider this my formal complaint I’m feeling extremely threatened by the tweets of @MiaYim this morning.cc: consider this my formal complaint @WWE I expect you’ll look into this immediately. I’m feeling extremely threatened by the tweets of @MiaYim this morning. cc: consider this my formal complaint @WWE I expect you’ll look into this immediately.

Chelsea Green isn't the only women's wrestler omitted from WWE Elimination Chamber this weekend

Chelsea Green will not be featured this weekend at the Elimination Chamber, but neither will two of the two women's superstars on Monday Night RAW.

Becky Lynch and Bayley had the opportunity to earn their way into the Women's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday by winning a triple threat match in the main event of RAW against Bianca Belair.

Belair ended up pinning Bayley, and in doing so, has shut down any chance of either woman getting a shot at challenging for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

It's unknown at this time what the company has planned for Bayley and Becky Lynch on the road to WrestleMania.

What do you make of Chelsea Green's tweet? Do you think WWE has left too many important women off the Elimination Chamber premium live event this weekend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Check out these forgotten appearances by WWE stars in some of the most popular cartoons ever.

Poll : Did WWE make the right choices for the Women's Elimination Chamber match? Yes No 0 votes