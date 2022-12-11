"I'm being forced to watch it next week" - Wrestling veteran claims WWE did a "good job" with Bray Wyatt's segment with popular superstar (Exclusive) 

On this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, LA Knight called out Bray Wyatt after being attacked by him on numerous occasions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell discussed the segment. He admitted to being interested in the angle and was impressed by the backstage segment between the two stars.

Mantell added that he was being forced to tune in for next week's show, courtesy of the segment.

"Well, I was interested to see how they were going to handle it. So now, I'm being forced to watch it next week again just to see what happens. But that was a good spot and whether they do it in twos or threes, they got your attention, that's what they're going to do. They did a good job with that," said Dutch Mantell. [From 34:15 – 34:40]

LA Knight and Bray Wyatt got Dutch Mantell's attention after this week's SmackDown

The interaction between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt on this week's SmackDown got the attention of Dutch Mantell.

Speaking on the same edition of Smack Talk, Mantell stated that the angle is working, and WWE isn't throwing everything off at once. He said:

"So, this angle, this little slant to it that they've done, is working, and they are not throwing it off at all once. That's the key to wrestling. What do you think they are going to do now? Where do you think they'll go? But they've got my attention wherever they go. I guess I'll go with them."

Since returning to WWE, Wyatt is yet to compete in a match. WWE has teased the idea of a match between him and LA Knight, but the company is possibly saving it for early 2023.

