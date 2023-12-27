"I'm not freaking Vince McMahon!" - WWE veteran says he was very approachable backstage (Exclusive)

A wrestling veteran recently said that he isn't "freaking Vince McMahon" and that he was quite approachable backstage back in the day.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo opened up about Leilani Kai's comments, alleging that he asked her to do a mud wrestling match. Russo made it clear that nothing of that sort was asked of her.

Dr. Chris Featherstone then asked Vince Russo about people having backstage heat with him over the years. Here's what Russo said in his response:

"I could tell you this Chris, nothing was ever said to my face. Am I the most intimidating guy in the world? I'm not freaking Vince McMahon! Like, if you had a problem with something, I think I'm the type of guy that you could very easily come to me. Never, ever was anything said to my face but yes that definitely went on." [7:27 - 8:04]

Vince Russo had a chat with Vince McMahon about a possible WWE return

Earlier this year, Vince Russo had a chat with Chris Van Vliet on his podcast. Russo revealed that he had a talk with McMahon in regards to a possible WWE return. As per Russo, he had a text message exchange with Vince, and the latter asked him to watch RAW for a couple of weeks and send him his opinion on the show.

When Russo asked what he was getting in return, McMahon made it clear that he wasn't going to pay him anything and that he needed him to prove himself first. Here's what Russo said in response:

"And I’m like, achieving the highest ratings in the history of your company wasn’t me proving myself? Vince, you know, things have changed, the audience has changed. And I just said Vince with all due respect. I don’t work for free, bro. Like, I’m in my 60s bro. I’m doing well on my own. I don’t have anything to prove to you." (H/T ITR)

Russo further said that Vince McMahon wrote him a scathing email soon after. Russo added that he didn't even respond to the email.

