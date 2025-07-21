  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rhea Ripley
  • "I’m getting a pregnancy test after last night"- Major WWE name tells Rhea Ripley

"I’m getting a pregnancy test after last night"- Major WWE name tells Rhea Ripley

By Vivek Sharma
Published Jul 21, 2025 18:33 GMT
Rhea Ripley is a RAW star! (Image from WWE.com)
Rhea Ripley is a RAW star! (Image from WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley has received a rather unusual message following her recent interaction with a major WWE name. The superstar told Mami that she will be getting a pregnancy test done.

Ad

Although Rhea Ripley might appear to be one of the most intimidating female wrestlers on the WWE roster, she often displays her light-hearted side on the live circuit. The same was the case at this weekend's live event, where Mami teamed up with Iyo Sky to take on Naomi and Nia Jax. Ripley and Sky broke the internet as they delivered back-to-back Stinkfaces to Nia Jax. Another clip from a fan showed that The Eradicator delivered a Riptide to Jax and pinned the latter in her typical pretzel style.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nia Jax reshared the clip on social media, jokingly claiming that she would be getting a pregnancy test done after the sequence with The Eradicator.

"I’m getting a pregnancy test after last night," Jax wrote.
Ad

WWE veteran points out a problem with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the most dominant female wrestlers of all time. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out a major issue he has with Mami while speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws.

The former WWE writer noted that Ripley does not work as per her size, something Kevin Nash noted is also the problem with Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad
"I gotta be honest, Rhea is in that same category as far as I am concerned. Absolutely. How many times have we spoken about Rhea selling to somebody half her size? We talked about that every single week. When it comes to 'big man' psychology, I would listen to Kevin Nash."
Ad

Rhea Ripley headlined the recently concluded Evolution Premium Live Event, where she challenged Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship. However, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the match and won the title. Mami will get a chance to reclaim the title at SummerSlam, where she will face Naomi and Iyo in a Triple Threat match.

Meanwhile, Rhea and Iyo have been teaming up at live events, and many believe that they could be a part of the tag team division if they both fail to come out on top at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications