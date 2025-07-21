"I’m getting a pregnancy test after last night"- Major WWE name tells Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has received a rather unusual message following her recent interaction with a major WWE name. The superstar told Mami that she will be getting a pregnancy test done.Although Rhea Ripley might appear to be one of the most intimidating female wrestlers on the WWE roster, she often displays her light-hearted side on the live circuit. The same was the case at this weekend's live event, where Mami teamed up with Iyo Sky to take on Naomi and Nia Jax. Ripley and Sky broke the internet as they delivered back-to-back Stinkfaces to Nia Jax. Another clip from a fan showed that The Eradicator delivered a Riptide to Jax and pinned the latter in her typical pretzel style.Nia Jax reshared the clip on social media, jokingly claiming that she would be getting a pregnancy test done after the sequence with The Eradicator.&quot;I’m getting a pregnancy test after last night,&quot; Jax wrote.WWE veteran points out a problem with Rhea RipleyRhea Ripley is one of the most dominant female wrestlers of all time. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo pointed out a major issue he has with Mami while speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws. The former WWE writer noted that Ripley does not work as per her size, something Kevin Nash noted is also the problem with Raquel Rodriguez.&quot;I gotta be honest, Rhea is in that same category as far as I am concerned. Absolutely. How many times have we spoken about Rhea selling to somebody half her size? We talked about that every single week. When it comes to 'big man' psychology, I would listen to Kevin Nash.&quot;Rhea Ripley headlined the recently concluded Evolution Premium Live Event, where she challenged Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship. However, Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the match and won the title. Mami will get a chance to reclaim the title at SummerSlam, where she will face Naomi and Iyo in a Triple Threat match.Meanwhile, Rhea and Iyo have been teaming up at live events, and many believe that they could be a part of the tag team division if they both fail to come out on top at The Biggest Party of The Summer.