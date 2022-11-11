"I'm getting smashed"- Former WWE Champion opens up on his real-life experience with Liv Morgan, John Cena and other stars

WWE Superstar Sheamus recently opened up about his workout sessions with several superstars including Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, John Cena, Sasha Banks, Bobby Lashley, Bianca Belair, and Austin Theory.

The Celtic Warrior is a fitness enthusiast and regularly posts workout videos with different WWE Superstars every week on his own YouTube channel.

While speaking in a recent interview with Men's Health, the former Intercontinental Champion mentioned that although it's his channel, the videos are always about his fellow superstars.

He further added that he doesn't have any ego in those episodes and that he's happy to learn new things from other superstars in the business.

"And that's what's so awesome about it. I have no ego in any of these episodes. It's not about me. It's always about the person I'm training with, whether it's Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Liv Morgan, Bianca, Becky, Seth, John Cena, Sasha Banks. It's about their workout that we're doing and it's incredible. I'm getting smashed. I'm getting destroyed. But at the end, I've overcome something. I've achieved something. And the viewer is basically with me all the way," said Sheamus. (H/T- Men's Health)

Dutch Mantell spoke about major botch during Liv Morgan's match

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about a major botch during Liv Morgan's No Disqualification match against Sonya Deville on SmackDown.

Mantell criticized WWE's commentary team and said that they made the wrong announcement during the match when they mentioned that both superstars took the shot when it was Morgan who took out Deville by throwing her through the table.

Mantell said:

"A great match. And this Liv Morgan, when she did the double table spot with both of them, I think the announcers didn't really pick up on it. She used her opponent to go through the table, therefore, saving her from getting hurt. They said, 'They both went through it. She gave up herself.' No, she gave up her opponent to go through that table to save her. And the chairs at the end of it, they were brutal."

It will be interesting to see if Morgan and Sonya Deville will continue their on-screen rivalry in the near future or not.

What are your thoughts? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes