"I’m a gift to this company" - Former WWE Champion takes shot at management after interaction with Roman Reigns

The Miz gave an impassioned speech following his run-in with Roman Reigns on the latest episode of RAW and demanded more respect from WWE higher-ups and fans.

The A-Lister has been with the company for 18 years, and in that time, has become the first two-time Grand Slam Champion in WWE's history, winning tag titles, mid-card belts, and a world title on more than one occasion.

However, after being s*cker punched in the ring by The Tribal Chief on the Red brand, The Awesome One stated to Cathy Kelley on RAWTalk that he should be treated better, given how long he has been in WWE.

"I can’t believe WWE would do this to me. After all that I’ve been through, after all that I’ve done. 18 years! This is the thanks I get? This is the pat on the back I get, then pulling out these stupid stories? really?! Do you think I would do that? I’m a celebrity! I’m a movie star. I’m the biggest star in WWE," The A-Lister said.

He continued:

"I walk out of this arena and everyone knows who I am. Oh, I loved you on Dancing With the Stars. Oh, I loved you on The Real World. Oh, I love you in WWE. They love me in everything! I’m amazing. I’m a gift to this company and I need to start being treated like it." [H/T WrestleZone]

The Miz is also one of the very few superstars to beat Roman Reigns in a big-time match as he won the Intercontinental title off the Tribal Chief in January 2018.

An old rival of The Miz sends a warning to Roman Reigns

The A-Lister faced off against his old tag team partner Logan Paul at SummerSlam, with the YouTuber defeating the former WWE Champion in only his second-ever match.

Paul is now set to take on Roman Reigns for his Undisputed Championship, and The Maverick recently said in an interview with UFC fighter Sean O'Malley on the TimboSugarShow podcast that he is looking to mess The Head of The Table up.

"Truthfully, I keep to myself. I imagine there are a few wrestlers who have a problem with me going for the title in my third match and that's ridiculous and I acknowledge that. But I don't acknowledge The Tribal Chief and I'm going to f**k him up in Saudi Arabia," said Logan Paul.

Roman Reigns and Logan Paul will meet in the ring this Saturday at Crown Jewel, with the Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line.

