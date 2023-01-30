"I’m glad I didn’t go" – Former WWE Champion comments on his RAW XXX no-show

Last week saw WWE celebrate the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW, with stars from both the past and present appearing on the show. One legend who was asked but did not choose to show up was Kevin Nash.

Nash had many iconic moments on the red brand during the 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s and was therefore a prime candidate to appear on the show last week.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash said that WWE executive Bruce Prichard asked him to appear on Monday Night's RAW 30th anniversary.

“Mr (Bruce) Prichard reached out and asked if I’d like to come and I just said no. You know its a really long day, to go to TV when your doing something like on the active roster.” Nash added “I’m glad I didn’t go because I didn’t see where the f**k I could have been used.” [From 43:20 to 44:20]

One part of the show that Nash could have absolutely been involved in was alongside D-Generation X, with his close friends Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and X-Pac all a part of the segment.

RAW XXX made history for WWE

Due to the importance of the show as well as the stars booked to make an appearance, it is no surprise that World Wrestling Entertainment is earning many plaudits from RAW XXX.

Following the historic episode, WWE Public Relations announced that the special episode of Monday Night RAW broke a rather unique record.

"Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night RAW. A sell-out crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia witnessed Sami Zayn's Tribal Court, an iconic moment shared between Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker, a joining of DX and Kurt Angle, the return of The Beast Brock Lesnar and much more. Thank you WWE Universe for an unforgettable Raw XXX!"

Monday Night RAW will take place tonight and after what was an exciting and eventful Royal Rumble this past Saturday, one-star fans will be excited to see is Cody Rhodes, who has not been on the red brand since June 2022.

