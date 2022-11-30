Road Dogg recently praised Austin Theory for getting over while losing matches in WWE.

Austin recently had a rough stretch in WWE of losing matches, including his failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt on Seth Rollins. His luck turned around this past Saturday at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

Seth Rollins defended the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory in a Triple Threat match. Rollins hit a Superplex and set up for a Falcon Arrow, but Lashley caught him with a Spear. Theory then fell on top of Rollins for the pinfall victory and left the premium live event as the new United States Champion.

Speaking on the latest edition of the "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast, Road Dogg praised Theory for getting over while losing matches. The wrestling veteran also poked fun at fans who believe that great wrestling is all you need to be popular in the industry.

"If you think about Austin Theory, working on TV a bunch, having great matches but hadn't won any of them, I don't think about that," said Road Dogg. "This is where I'm going to anger more people with, is Austin Theory is putting on some, as the kids say, bangers. Don't you get over by having great matches? If wrestling is so good, profitable, and marketable, then why isn't his ability to wrestle greatly getting him over? I would argue that it is getting him over." [H/T:Wrestling Inc]

Road Dogg compares Austin Theory to Seth Rollins in WWE

Many wrestling fans mocked Austin Theory for his failed Money in the Bank cash-in and claimed that he was getting buried under WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

Road Dogg continued on his podcast and said that Theory's character is still being established and Seth Rollins has lost matches in his career as well.

"The kid is a stud athlete, good-looking, and can go. Sure he's losing some matches. So has Seth Rollins, and so has everybody. Get mad at me, internet; his character is getting established and he's going to put on great wrestling matches." [H/T:Wrestling Inc]

Seth confronted Austin Theory on this past Monday's edition of RAW and called him a "kid" several times. It will be interesting to see how the 25-year-old responds next week on the red brand.

Do you think Austin Theory deserves a long reign as United States Champion in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes