"I'm going to apologize to him" - The Godfather admits he bullied a 21-time champion backstage in WWE

The Godfather revealed during a recent podcast appearance that he didn't treat former WWE star Stevie Richards well when they worked together several years ago.

Charles Wright had a relatively lengthy stint in WWE as he portrayed multiple gimmicks during the Attitude Era, leading up to his exit in 2002. After initially making a name as Papa Shango, Wright transitioned to The Godfather character in 1998, for which he was later even inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The 61-year-old veteran experienced another massive change in 2000 as he was booked to renounce his old ways and join Stevie Richards' Right to Censor faction as "The Goodfather."

Charles Wright wasn't happy with the creative alterations and initially blamed Richards for his predicament in WWE. The Godfather admitted feeling bad about legitimately bullying the 21-time hardcore champion and said he was looking forward to issuing a personal apology when they meet.

"One day, I'm going to apologize to him for the way that I treated him when I see him. I was kind of a bully to him because I kind of blamed him for me becoming The Goodfather when it was not his fault at all. But I couldn't blame Vince, but I was kind of a d**khead to him." [H/t - eWrestlingNews

Is The Godfather interested in an on-screen WWE role?

Charles Wright is no longer an active wrestler but is still visibly capable enough to take on a non-wrestling role on TV.

The former Intercontinental Champion stated that while he had recently signed a five-year legends contract with World Wrestling Entertainment, he didn't have the time to focus on another run, potentially as a manager or any other backstage role.

The Godfather, however, still sporadically shows up for WWE during the company's special events, as he was one of the many guests on RAW XXX.

The Godfather even appeared at Survivor Series 2020 to support his close friend, The Undertaker, during his retirement ceremony. In addition to being involved in the cannabis industry, Wright explained that he is often busy doing seminars and autograph signing sessions at wrestling conventions.

The Godfather might not accept another full-time wrestling gig, but fans could still possibly see him whenever there is another legend's night.

