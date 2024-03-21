"I'm going in Friday" - Rikishi sends a message ahead of upcoming appearance

WWE Hall of Famer and real-life Bloodline member Rikishi recently took to social media to send a message ahead of his upcoming podcast appearance.

The Bloodline's storyline has taken an interesting direction as The Rock returned to World Wrestling Entertainment and joined the fearsome faction. The Great One and Roman Reigns are in a heated feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Meanwhile, Jey and Jimmy Uso are also set to lock horns in a Brother vs. Brother match at WrestleMania XL, and many fans believe the Hall of Famer might show up during their clash.

The 58-year-old recently took to X/Twitter to send a message about an upcoming episode of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top Podcast. The legend hyped up his appearance and asked everyone to tune in this Friday.

"Grab your drinks. I'm going in Friday," he tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Rikishi hyped up Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso for WWE WrestleMania XL

The WWE Hall of Famer recently took to his Instagram to post about Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso's match at WrestleMania XL.

The legend hyped up his sons' match, saying they were about to make history at The Show of Shows.

"It's TIME to show the World just what you boys are made of #UsoMania40. Know this Yeet or No Yeet WE ALL WIN especially the great WWE universe fans. They stood by us since day one @thesamoandynasty family. To say I'm proud is an understatement. World Sit back and watch history in the making AGAIN," Rikishi wrote.

Many fans want the Hall of Famer to appear during The Bloodline's segment. It will be interesting to see if the former Intercontinental Champion will return to WWE soon.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you want Rikishi to show up during Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL? Absolutely! No! 0 votes View Discussion