Rikishi sends honest message to The Usos ahead of WrestleMania 40 match

Rikishi is one proud father as he delivered a heartwarming message to The Usos ahead of their one-on-one match at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

Jey and Jimmy Uso are set to make history as the third pair of brothers to face each other at WrestleMania. They'll join Bret & Owen Hart and Matt & Jeff Hardy on the exclusive list.

The rivalry between The Usos is part of The Bloodline storyline that has been ongoing since late 2020. Jey has made a name for himself as a "Main Event" player on WWE RAW, while Jimmy remains a thorn in his side as a member of The Bloodline.

The Usos' real-life father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, wrote a beautiful message on Instagram. He's a proud father of his twin sons, who are set to make history. He made it clear that no matter what happens at WrestleMania, the match is already a huge victory for the family.

"It's TIME to show the World just what you boys are made of #UsoMania40. Know this Yeet or No Yeet WE ALL WIN especially the great WWE universe fans. They stood by us since day one @thesamoandynasty family. To say I'm proud is an understatement. World Sit back and watch history in the making AGAIN," Rikishi wrote.

The Usos are the third pair of brothers to go one-on-one at WrestleMania

As mentioned above, The Usos are joining an exclusive list of brothers who have faced each other at WrestleMania. Jey vs. Jimmy is just the third brother vs. brother match on the Grandest Stage of Them All in WWE history.

They followed the footsteps of the Hart and Hardy brothers, who paved the way for them. Bret and Owen Hart had a classic match at WrestleMania X, with Owen taking home the upset victory. Matt Hardy produced another upset 15 years later at WrestleMania 25 when he defeated Jeff in an Extreme Rules match.

It will be interesting to see if the younger brother gets the win at WrestleMania 40, like what Owen accomplished, or if it's the older brother that comes out on top like Matt did 15 years ago.