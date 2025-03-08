"I'm going to kill you" - Damian Priest loses cool after being assaulted on SmackDown; threatens former World Champion

Damian Priest lost his cool tonight on SmackDown. He sent a threat to a former World Champion.

Drew McIntyre has been trying to regain the World Title for the past few weeks. He had his chance at the 2025 Royal Rumble match. However, Damian Priest eliminated him from the match. This setback didn't deter him, as he had another opportunity to main-event WrestleMania 41 when he qualified for the Elimination Chamber match.

However, Drew McIntyre's hopes of main eventing WrestleMania died when he was eliminated by Priest. As a result, he assaulted Priest moments later. Tonight on SmackDown, Drew was entering the arena when he spotted the Archer of Infamy backstage. The Scottish Warrior took this chance to assault Priest.

Later on in the night, Drew faced another rival, Jimmy Uso. After a hard-fought match, McIntyre picked up the win with the Claymore. However, Drew wasn't satisfied with the win and he was headed back to the ring to do more damage to Jimmy Uso when Priest ambushed him from behind. WWE officials restrained the Archer of Infamy.

"You s*umbag. I'm going to kill you," he yelled at McIntyre.

It looks like Damian Priest is headed for a feud with Drew McIntyre after what transpired tonight.

