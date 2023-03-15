"I’m going to be out there in LA" - Former WWE Superstar says they will be in attendance at WrestleMania 39

With WrestleMania 39 fast approaching, many legendary WWE Stars have begun confirming their attendance for the show, one legend who will be in the house in Los Angeles is Mickie James.

Currently working for IMPACT Wrestling as the Knockouts Champion, Mickie James will seemingly be in attendance as she hopes to see her old friends Trish Stratus and Lita compete on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, the former Women's Champion said that she contacted Lita and Trish Stratus to say she hopes to see them perform on night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

"I’m going to be out there in LA. I’ve already texted both of them, ‘I really hope you guys are wrestling on night two. It is my first time ever watching WrestleMania as a spectator. I’ve never been. I could never go when we were kids. We didn’t have the money." H/T (WrestleTalk)

With James still dominating the women's division in IMPACT, it may be some time before she rightly takes her spot alongside both Trish Stratus and Lita in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Trish Stratus was attacked on WWE RAW

After it was announced that Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish will take on Bayley's faction Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag match at WrestleMania 39, the Role Model's faction looked to get one over their opponents this week on the red brand.

Prior to Monday Night RAW going on air this week, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky attacked Trish Straus backstage as they aimed to send a message to their foes.

Bayley and Damage CTRL will certainly have their work cut out for them at WrestleMania, with their opponents having won a combined 17 Women's Championships between them.

