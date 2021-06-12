"I'm not going to lie" - 5-Time WWE Champion admits that Edge carried him in a major match

Edge is rightfully considered one of the best in-ring workers of his generation, and his body of work speaks volumes of his stately skills to orchestrate a match. Unfortunately, there have been instances where matches have been derailed due to an untimely injury, and the fit wrestler has had to step up and oversee the proceedings.

During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle revealed one such match from King of the Ring 2001.

Angle wrestled three matches that night, and he, unfortunately, suffered a concussion in the semi-final contest against Christian.

The WWE Hall of Famer was scheduled to face Edge later in the show in the final, and as revealed earlier, the Rated-R superstar was advised to end the match if things went awry.

Edge was a great worker: Kurt Angle

The Olympic hero admitted that Edge carried him through their contest as he even botched a few moves. However, Kurt Angle somehow completed the match in a concussed state with Edge's help, and he had high praise for his former rival.

Angle added that Canadian wrestlers like Edge and Christian were always thorough professionals who were adept at structuring matches.

"Hey, I'll take that! But you know, Edge carried me through that match. I'm not going to lie to you. You know, there were a couple of spots I flubbed in that match too, but you know, I wasn't coherent. I had a concussion, and there was really nothing I could do about it. But Edge was a great worker; he carried me through the match. He had a lot of experience. Same with Christian. They are both great professionals. The structure matches just as good, if not better, than anybody else. They come up with great concepts and ideas. They are very innovative. All Canadian wrestlers are like that, and for some reason, Canada produces some of the best wrestlers," Angle said.

Angle noted that he had his bell rung and couldn't remember the spots of his match against Edge.

"Yeah, that's what it was; he got his bell rung. That's what the trainers said, you know, I don't know if he has a concussion, but he got his bell rung. I'm not sure if bell rung means concussion; it just means you're a little dazed. I don't know the terminology of it, but I did get my bell rung, and I definitely had a concussion," added the WWE Legend.

While Kurt Angle's toughness has to be commended, Edge deserves props as well for being a true in-ring general.

