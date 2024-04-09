"I'm not going to say that The Bloodline is gone" - Former WWE champion makes bold claim following WrestleMania XL

WrestleMania XL did not end well for The Bloodline as Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2. However, former faction member and real-life cousin Jey Uso made a bold claim following The Tribal Chief's loss at The Show of Shows.

The title match between The American Night and The Head of the Table was one for the ages. Despite the contest being under 'The Bloodline Rules,' the former AEW star pinned the champion after interferences from John Cena, Seth Rollins, and The Undertaker. Rhodes ended Reigns' dominant title reign that lasted 1316 days on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

After the match, several top baby faces, including Jey Uso, came out to celebrate Cody's historic win. During his appearance on the most recent edition of WWE's The Bump, Uso was asked about his take on the heel faction's state following their leader's loss at The Showcase of Immortals.

In response, the former tag team champion claimed that his family would continue to flourish as it had been for the last fifty or so years. He further pointed out that several young talents from the family were ready and lined up who watch the product every week:

"I'm not going to say that The Bloodline is gone because The Bloodline, it is WWE, my whole family for over fifty years, right? And we are going to go another fifty years, I feel like. Because we've got a little kid. I have so many little cousins that are lined up... They are ready because they watch every week... They are lined up and they are ready, and they are deep," he said. [From 54:33 onwards]

Jey Uso defeated Bloodline member on WrestleMania Night 1

The Usos locked horns in a singles match on Night 1 of The Show of Shows in a highly-anticipated bout. "Main Event" Jey Uso sought revenge on his brother, who cost him championship matches against Roman Reigns and Gunther.

The contest was expected to be one of the best on the card. However, the match failed to live up to the expectations of the fans as it received mixed reviews from the WWE Universe despite the crowd favorite, Jey Uso, emerging victorious.

