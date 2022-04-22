"I'm gonna f*** you up!" - Kevin Owens makes huge WrestleMania 39 challenge

Kevin Owens wants to work with actor Matthew McConaughey at WrestleMania 39 next year.

Owens faced returning WWE legend Steve Austin in the main event on the first night of WrestleMania 38. The two-night extravaganza also featured two matches involving celebrities: Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn, and The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Dominik & Rey Mysterio.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Owens said he has no problem with celebrities competing as long as they respect the wrestling business. He added that Hollywood megastar McConaughey is his dream celebrity opponent.

“I remember not long after that [McConaughey attending a WWE show] he talked about how he’d love to do something in WWE. I don’t know him at all, but to me he seems like the kind of guy who would be coming in to do it right and have a blast. People like that are welcome in our industry any time,” Owens said.

Graves joked that his podcast guests often speak things into existence when they appear on his show. In response, Kevin Owens laid down a challenge to the 52-year-old movie star:

“So yeah, if we’re speaking things into existence, WrestleMania 39, come at me, McConaughey, I’m gonna f*** you up!”

Owens added that he did not get the chance to meet McConaughey when the actor attended the June 3, 2019, episode of RAW.

Could Kevin Owens vs. Matthew McConaughey really happen?

Matthew McConaughey also appeared in the WWE ThunderDome audience with his children during the October 26, 2020, episode of RAW.

He later said on Maria Menounos’ Better Together podcast that he would be interested in stepping into a WWE ring one day.

"You can't say too much about these things, but it is something that interests me," McConaughey said. [H/T WWE]

Kevin Owens is no stranger to working with celebrities in WWE. He hit Logan Paul with a stunner at WrestleMania 37 and once powerbombed singer Machine Gun Kelly off the stage area on RAW.

WrestleMania 39, also marketed as WrestleMania Hollywood, is due to be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on April 1-2, 2023.

