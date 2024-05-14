  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Teddy Long
  • "I'm not gonna go" - 76-year-old legend on his WWE return

"I'm not gonna go" - 76-year-old legend on his WWE return

By Akash Dhakite
Modified May 14, 2024 14:26 GMT
WWE is leading into new era under Triple H.
WWE Chief Content Officer [Image via WWE.com]

A beloved name in WWE history recently expressed hesitation about a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion. The name in question here is Teddy Long, known for his stint as SmackDown General Manager during the 2000s.

The 76-year-old was inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer in 2017 by John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) and Ron Simmons. During the April 26, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Long made a surprise appearance alongside JBL. Later on the April 29 episode of Monday Night RAW, he returned to announce fourth-round picks of this year's Draft.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the former SmackDown GM was asked if he was open to returning to WWE for a full-time on-screen role. Teddy Long acknowledged the changes in the company under the new direction of Triple H, suggesting that an authority figure role might be past its prime.

The Hall of Famer, however, left the door open for a future comeback under specific circumstances.

"No. With the changes now, I think they're going in another direction. You know that GM stuff is probably going to be played out a little bit. I don't know. I just think I'm not gonna go. Somebody else may think of something else. I don't know, but I just don't think so. Unless there are some major changes there," Long said. [54:26 - 54:49]

youtube-cover

60-year-old WWE legend should be in charge of AEW creative, believes Teddy Long

The former SmackDown General Manager claimed that former WWE Superstar Billy Gunn should lead the creative team of All Elite Wrestling.

He is currently a member of The Acclaimed alongside Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, who recently lost the AEW World Trios Championship to the Bullet Club Gold at Dynasty pay-per-view.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long suggested the 60-year-old legend should take over AEW's creative. He said:

"They [AEW] need to be using Billy's brain. That's what they need to be using. He's one of the guys that should be in charge of creative."

youtube-cover

It remains to be seen if the WWE Hall of Famer makes more appearances following the 2024 Draft.

A WWE Hall of Famer called out AEW fans HERE

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी