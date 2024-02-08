"I’m gonna go with me" - Liv Morgan is confident in her chances of beating former champion

Liv Morgan recently took to Twitter/X to send a bold message ahead of her match against Zoey Stark.

Morgan and Stark will cross paths on next week's Monday Night RAW, with the winner advancing to the 2024 women's Elimination Chamber match. The winner of the high-stakes multi-person contest will become the number one contender for the Women's World Championship currently held by Rhea Ripley.

Morgan is determined to challenge Ripley at WrestleMania XL and is confident in her chances of beating the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion on the upcoming edition of RAW.

"As this being the honorary first stop on the Liv Morgan revenge tour, I’m gonna go with me," she tweeted.

Check out Morgan's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan is excited to potentially qualify for the Elimination Chamber

Liv Morgan has opened up about the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion also renamed the event to "ELIVination Chamber," mentioning that she felt different and more ready than ever. On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Morgan said:

"I feel ready. I feel more ready than I ever have in my entire life. This comeback is personal to me. So, I'm excited to get to doing what I love. I'm excited to see what kind of form I am in because I am feeling very brand new. I feel different than I ever have in my entire life, so I'm excited to qualify for 'ELIVination Chamber' and get my revenge."

Expand Tweet

Morgan and Rhea Ripley were former tag team partners before the latter turned heel and joined The Judgment Day. The 29-year-old was attacked brutally by The Eradicator on an episode of RAW last year, sidelining her for months.

The former Riott Squad member has won only one singles championship in her WWE career, the SmackDown Women's Title. She will now aim to secure the Women's World Championship on a big stage like WrestleMania XL.

What are your thoughts on Morgan possibly winning the women's Elimination Chamber match? Sound off in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE