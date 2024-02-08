Liv Morgan reveals new name following past Elimination Chamber experience

Liv Morgan has revealed what her return to WWE has meant to her so far and her goals in the company moving forward.

Morgan has been out of action since July 2023 due to a shoulder injury. She returned at Royal Rumble 2024 on January 27, where she was the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match and put forth an impressive showing.

However, Bayley eliminated the former SmackDown Women's Champion to earn a title match at WrestleMania. The Role Model has since chosen WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY as her opponent in April.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Liv Morgan commented on her return to the ring following her hiatus. The 29-year-old will be squaring off against Zoey Stark next Monday night on RAW in a qualifying match for Elimination Chamber 2024.

Morgan referred to the premium live event as the "ELivination Chamber" throughout the interview.

"I feel ready. I feel more ready than I ever have in my entire life. This comeback, it is personal to me. So, I'm excited to get to doing what I love. I'm excited to see what kind of form I am in because I am feeling very brand new. I feel different than I ever have in my entire life, so I'm excited to qualify for 'ELivination Chamber' and get my revenge," she said. [From 23:02 to 23:33]

You can check out the full episode of The Bump in the video below:

Liv Morgan has competed in four Elimination Chamber matches in her career. Morgan looks to win her first Chamber match later this month, but first, she needs to defeat Zoey Stark next week on RAW.

Liv Morgan wants revenge on WWE RAW star

Liv Morgan has delivered a warning to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley following her return at Royal Rumble 2024.

During her appearance on WWE's The Bump, media personality Sam Roberts asked the veteran if she was motivated by revenge on Rhea Ripley. Morgan noted that it is not best to react with emotions, and now she is ready to get revenge.

"It's all I thought about. She [Rhea Ripley] quite literally took everything from me. And so, it is safe to say that it is all I thought about. There were hurdles there, because there was a lot of emotional challenges for me to get over. I learned that it is not best to strike when you are emotionally charged. So I've had a lot of time to sit, I've had a lot of time to think, I've had a lot of time to settle, and now I'm ready to take action," said Liv Morgan. [From 24:24 to 24:52]

Liv Morgan has now made it to the final two superstars in back-to-back Women's Royal Rumble matches but came up short each time. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for the RAW star at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Would you be interested in Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan at WrestleMania for the Women's World Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

