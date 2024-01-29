Liv Morgan and another major name break 31 year old record at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Liv Morgan made her in-ring return to the WWE at Royal Rumble 2024. In the process, she broke a longstanding record. Morgan was not alone because her counterpart and veteran, Natalya, also broke the same record.

The former Riott Squad member had not been seen inside the squared circle since July last year when she and Raquel Rodriguez dropped the women's tag titles to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Morgan entered the Royal Rumble at the coveted #30 spot and proceeded to eliminate Jade Cargill and Zoey Stark. Her flurry helped her reach the final two but she was dumped out of the ring by Bayley and the latter emerged victorious.

Natalya, meanwhile, was the first entrant and lasted nearly 21 minutes before she was thrown out by Tegan Nox without any eliminations. However, Liv Morgan and Natalya etched their names into the history books as they beat Tito Santana and El Matador's record of participating in the first six Royal Rumble matches.

The 2024 Royal Rumble marked the seventh consecutive Rumble match for the Queen of Harts and the former Money in the Bank winner.

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley hinted at a future match in WWE

Liv Morgan has been on the main roster for a long time and has some sort of history with a number of superstars.

She used to team up with Rhea Ripley and the two were called Liv by Brutality. However, the Australian star turned on the former Money in the Bank winner after they lost a tag team title match to Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Their last singles clash took place on SmackDown in March 2023, where Ripley emerged victorious. Following her return, the 29-year-old star teased a future match against the Judgment Day member.

Expand Tweet

With Bayley winning the Royal Rumble, it seems difficult for Liv Morgan to get a shot at the WWE Women's World Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, a match between the two on one of the weekly shows or Elimination Chamber could be intriguing.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.