Current champion calls out Bayley for a unique stipulation match that hasn't happened in WWE in 8 years

Bayley won the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match to book her ticket to a title match at WrestleMania 40. While she has not officially announced her pick, Rhea Ripley pitched an Iron Woman Match for a potential clash at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The leader of Damage CTRL outlasted 29 other women to win the Royal Rumble for the first time. She lasted for a record-breaking one hour and three minutes to emerge victorious. In the process, she eliminated Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Bianca Belair, Tegan Nox, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton, and Liv Morgan.

She scored the second-highest eliminations in the match, with Nia Jax eliminating eight women on the night. Following her victory and record-breaking run, she hinted at going after Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship.

The Eradicator is not one to back down from a challenge and proposed an Iron Woman Match, a stipulation not seen in WWE since Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks had this match at Roadblock: End of the Line in 2016. The Queen defeated the Boss at Roadblock for the RAW Women's Championship.

"Iron woman match?" Rhea Ripley reacted.

Bayley and Rhea Ripley have history in WWE

Rhea Ripley had been a babyface for most of her time in WWE until 2022. A tag team title loss alongside Liv Morgan against Sasha Banks and Naomi sent her over the edge as she attacked her partner and turned heel.

She teamed up with Damage CTRL during her heel run at Survivor Series: WarGames 2022. The heels came short as Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Mia Yim defeated Team Damage CTRL's Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.

In the following month, the Women's Triple Crown Champion defeated the Australian star and Asuka in a RAW Women's Championship number one Contendership Triple Threat Qualifying match in December 2022.

Their only singles match on the main roster came on RAW in March 2023 when The Judgment Day member defeated the Damage CTRL member. If the latter chooses the former as her WrestleMania opponent, fans will be in for a treat.

