Bayley sends a message after making history at WWE Royal Rumble

Bayley had a night to remember at WWE Royal Rumble as she outlasted 29 other female stars to win the multi-woman extravaganza. The Role Model took to social media afterward to reflect on the historic moment.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion entered the marquee battle royal at number three and stayed in the match for 63 minutes and 3 seconds to emerge as the winner. The Damage CTRL member broke Rhea Ripley's last year's 61 minutes, 8 seconds record and has been hinting at challenging Ripley over the last few weeks to bring more gold to her group.

Now that she has earned the chance to go after a champion of her choosing, The Role Model reaffirmed the same, warning Mami that she is coming for the Women's World Championship.

After making history, the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champion took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message. Bayley looked back on the historic night, stating she had no words to describe the feeling.

"No words. All da feelings. 63 minutes, 3 seconds," she wrote.

Bayley reunited with an old friend at WWE Royal Rumble

The Women's Royal Rumble match at the namesake premium live event was full of twists and turns that ended with Bayley making history as she lasted in the match for a record 63 minutes.

The Role Model also reunited with an old friend, Naomi, as the latter made her return to WWE in the marquee match.

The Damage CTRL member reflected on the moment in the post-Royal Rumble press conference. She also had huge praise for Natalya and Naomi, two business veterans who entered at #1 and #2, respectively.

"Going out there and being in the ring with Naomi and Natalya and that first.. first three of us, legends. My first time doing anything on the main roster, it was a UK tour and it was me and Natalya vs. Team BAD so like, they're the girls that really made me comfortable and took me in so being in there with them, they have been through everything, generations of this division and are still here helping everyone out, that was incredible and happy to have Naomi back," she said.

Expand Tweet

While Bayley has indicated going after Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship, she is yet to make a formal decision.

WWE has been teasing tension between the former SmackDown Women's Champion and her stablemates in the last few months, and many believe it could lead to the star challenging IYO SKY in a massive swerve.

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.