Bayley reacts to former WWE champion's surprising return at the Royal Rumble 

Bayley got a huge win at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024. The Role Model entered the match as the third entrant in the women's match. She had a surprise opponent waiting in the ring in the form of former women's champion Naomi.

The returning superstar started the match with Natalya and was eliminated by another surprise entrant, Jade Cargill. Naomi had left the company in 2022 and made her debut in TNA. She also won the TNA Knockouts World Championship until losing her title a couple of weeks ago.

During the Royal Rumble press conference, the 2024 women's Royal Rumble winner, Bayley, was asked about the return during her appearance at the press conference after the show.

"Going out there and being in the ring with Naomi and Natalya and that first.. first three of us, legends. My first time doing anything on the main roster, it was a UK tour and it was me and Natalya vs Team BAD so like, they're the girls that really made me comfortable and took me in so being in there with them, they have been through everything, generations of this division and are still here helping everyone out, that was incredible and happy to have Naomi back," she said.

It'll be interesting to see whether this appearance by Naomi was a one-off or if she is done with her time in TNA and is ready to make a permanent return to WWE.

