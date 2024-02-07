30-year-old fires shots at WWE after RAW snub

A WWE Superstar has fired shots at the promotion after being snubbed last night on RAW.

Ahead of last night's show, RAW GM Adam Pearce made a major announcement. He revealed that there will be a Women's Elimination Chamber match at the titular premium live event later this month. Pearce noted that the winner of the match will go on to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler last night on RAW to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia. Shayna Baszler's tag team partner, Zoey Stark, will be facing Liv Morgan next Monday night in a qualifying match.

Stark took to social media today to post a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley. She claimed that the promotion decided not to post it, so she shared the interview herself:

"Since @WWE won't post it I will.... I'm tired of people thinking they can just brush me off...when I step into that ring I am one of the BEST! And I'll just keep proving it time and time again. See you Monday @YaOnlyLivvOnce," she wrote.

Zoey Stark sends warning to Liv Morgan ahead of WWE RAW

Zoey Stark has disclosed that she is tired of being overlooked and plans on defeating Liv Morgan next Monday night on WWE RAW.

Liv Morgan returned after several months away as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27th. She made it to the final two in the match but was eliminated by Bayley. The Role Model has since chosen Iyo Sky as her opponent at WrestleMania 40.

During her backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, the 30-year-old stated that she was sick of being overlooked. Stark added that she will defeat Liv Morgan next Monday night on WWE RAW and go on to battle in the Women's Elimination Chamber match:

"As far as Liv goes, she really thinks that she can just brush me off, thinking that I'm no one? Look, Becky Lynch thought she could do that, I beat her. Rhea Ripley thought she could do that, and I took her to the limit. So Liv is just another one who seems to think that they can just throw me off to the side, and I am tired of it Cathy! Do I like someone you can just push off? No! Not at all! So Liv needs to watch herself, she wants everyone to watch her. But she is the one who needs to watch. I am going to the Elimination Chamber, I am making my stamp and I am going to Australia," she said. [From 00:25 - 00:59]

Zoey Stark debuted on the main roster as Trish Stratus's protege, and the WWE Hall of Famer recently shared that she would not be opposed to returning to the promotion again. It will be interesting to see if Stark can pull off the upset on WWE RAW and earn her way into the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

