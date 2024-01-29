Trish Stratus reveals condition which would see her return to WWE 

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus had an epic rivalry with Becky Lynch last year that culminated in a Steel Cage match at Payback 2023. The Man emerged victorious in the rivalry, and Stratus has addressed the possibility of returning to the company down the line.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy of Inside the Ropes, the veteran star was asked if she had any interest in returning to the ring. Stratus noted that she would not be interested in returning if she was less than 100%.

She then claimed that if she got a call from the company this summer, she would have to make sure that she could still go in the ring and that the creative was worth returning for.

“If the call comes, is this in May or June or July...when is it, July? If the call comes, I’ll have to check those boxes. Can I still go? I’ll get in a ring, I’ll see where I’m at and then see what the idea is. It’s always about creative and making sure that it’s something that will Stratus-fy the fans and be something exciting and different," said Trish Stratus. [H/T: WrestleZone]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Trish Stratus on working with Zoey Stark in WWE

Zoey Stark debuted on the main roster as Trish Stratus' protege at Night of Champions 2023. Stratus and Lynch battled in a singles match at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia, and Stark interfered to ensure a victory for her mentor.

Their partnership came to an end after Stratus lost the Steel Cage match at Payback 2023. Stark hit the veteran with a Z360 and left her lying in the ring. Zoey Stark is currently in a tag team with Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW.

During her interview with Inside the Ropes, Trish Stratus shared the conditions on which she would like to return to the promotion. The veteran said that she wants to work with someone whose career she can help advance and noted that she enjoyed working with Zoey Stark.

"If it’s the right moment, you know, if it’s something that makes sense, will the fans like it? Is it gonna be with someone I can advance? I want to do something, like coming back and working with Zoey, for me personally was great. Because it was another layer. Becky don’t need my rub, you know what I mean? But it was an interesting feud, and it was a fantasy matchup, a generational faceoff, unique, and you’d never think you could see that, and you got to see that, so that was great, so I checked that box," she said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

Expand Tweet

This year's WWE Money in the Bank event will be held in Trish Stratus' hometown of Toronto, Canada. It will be interesting to see if the legend makes an appearance at the premium live event on July 7, 2024.

Do you miss Trish Stratus on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

