Adam Pearce makes major announcement ahead of WWE RAW

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce has made a major announcement ahead of tonight's edition of the red brand.

Cody Rhodes will be in action in a Bull Rope match against Shinsuke Nakamura tonight. Gunther is also scheduled for the show as he will celebrate 600 days as Intercontinental Champion. Sheamus took to social media earlier today to mock The Ring General ahead of tonight's show.

The promotion has shared a new video featuring a major announcement from Adam Pearce. The RAW GM noted that since Bayley has opted to challenge her former Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY at this year's Show of Shows, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley's opponent at WrestleMania 40 will be determined in a Women's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event later this month in Perth, Australia.

"Alright WWE Universe, as we saw on SmackDown this past Friday, Bayley has elected to challenge IYO SKY for her WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania. So who faces Rhea Ripley? I'm glad you asked. Whoever survives the Elimination Chamber. That is right, there will be an Elimination Chamber match later this month in Perth. And whoever wins that goes to WrestleMania to face Rhea. Who gets in the chamber? I'm glad you asked. We kick off qualifying matches tonight on RAW and in the biggest way possible. It will be Shayna Baszler and The Man Becky Lynch one-on-one in a WrestleMania rematch," he said.

Fans are still seething about the decision to have The Rock battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 instead of Cody Rhodes. Only time will tell how the WWE Universe will behave later tonight on RAW.

Who would you like to see win the Women's Elimination Chamber match and challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please give Sportskeeda Wrestling an H/T for the transcription if you use the quote from this article.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE