"It's not her fault," "Leave his daughter alone" - WWE fans react to live crowd seemingly directing Cody Rhodes backlash toward The Rock's daughter

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter to react to the live crowd seemingly booing The Rock's daughter, Ava, in support of Cody Rhodes.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Rhodes made an appearance to announce his WrestleMania 40 opponent. The American Nightmare has been vocal about finishing his story by dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, Cody announced he won't be coming after The Tribal Chief at this year's 'Mania.

The Rock appeared to stand face-to-face with his cousin, hinting at a match for The Show of Shows, which the company later made official. It received wide backlash from fans across all social media platforms, as they wanted Cody Rhodes to finish his story.

During the 2024 NXT Vengeance Day, The Great One's daughter, Ava, appeared in a backstage segment, and she was seemingly booed by the live crowd. The boos were barely audible, but they could be heard during the show.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Twitter handle posted a clip from the show, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it.

One wrote that the WWE Universe should not direct their backlash towards The Rock's daughter.

Another asked fans not to boo Ava because she had nothing to do with The People's Champ taking The American Nightmare's spot.

Some more Twitter users insisted not to involve The Rock's daughter in it.

One noted that the audience booed graphics of The Rock during the show.

A fan was convinced the audience booed both the graphic and Ava.

The Rock sent a message to the fans on Instagram after he seemingly took Cody Rhodes' WWE WrestleMania 40 spot

After appearing on SmackDown, The Great One took to his Instagram to send a message to the fans. He thanked the crowd in attendance for an "insane reaction" and also appreciated Cody Rhodes for the love.

"There’s a word for this explosive, insane reaction - undeniable. No matter the era, the decade, or the city, the energy and connection between the People’s Champ and the People can never be broken and is truly an electrifying experience that creates chills every single time. Thank you Birmingham, Alabama, we made magical history in the “magic city”. Thank you WWE and thank you Cody for the love and the house (dream & soulman). Roman, there’s only one head of the table. I’ll see you in Vegas…Uso."

Many fans on social media want WWE to change their current plans for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns as they want to see Cody Rhodes in the main event of The Show of Shows against The Tribal Chief.

It remains to be seen what the company will do about this situation.

Do you believe the Stamford-based promotion will change their plans for WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

