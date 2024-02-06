"Time to finish your story" - Fans want absent superstar to return after 171 days on WWE RAW

WWE Universe is hoping to see a former champion return after 171 days away tonight on RAW at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

The Stamford-based company was in the headlines this past weekend for the wrong reasons. The allegations against former CEO Vince McMahon still loom over the company as they build toward WrestleMania 40.

Unfortunately, the build to the biggest show of the year has also started on the wrong foot, as The Rock seemingly taking Cody Rhodes' spot at WrestleMania has been roasted by fans. Rhodes is set to battle Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bullrope match tonight on the red brand.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther is also scheduled for an appearance tonight, as he will be celebrating his 600th day as IC champion. Recently, The Ring General received an interesting message on social media from a former rival. Sheamus congratulated the Imperium leader on his accomplishment and said he'd love to take his title away.

Fans reacted to Sheamus' message by asking the former champion to return tonight on WWE RAW. The Celtic Warrior has not appeared since his loss to Edge on the August 18, 2023 edition of SmackDown. It was The Rated-R Superstar's final match with the promotion, and he now performs as Adam Copeland in AEW.

WWE RAW star Gunther reveals Sheamus' weakness

Gunther believes that Sheamus is great in the ring, but his weakness is in his mind and heart.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling last year, the 36-year-old broke down what he thought were the veteran's weaknesses. The Intercontinental Champion stated that Sheamus has a "soft heart" and doesn't think he is focused enough on winning titles.

"His weakness is nothing really in the ring. He's weakness is up here [mind] and in the heart. He's got a soft heart, he doesn't have mind strength, and he seems frustrated. I see him popping up on Twitter every second day, making comments. I don't think he's focused enough on what he really wants and tries to figure out different ways to reach his goal," added Gunther. [From 03:18 to 04:06]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Gunther has been dominant as Intercontinental Champion, but Sheamus has taken him to the limit every time they battle inside the squared circle.

It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar finally dethrones The Ring General of the Intercontinental Championship.

Would you like to see Gunther vs. Sheamus for the IC Title at WWE WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

