Liv Morgan just dropped a major possible spoiler after her Royal Rumble return (Exclusive)

WWE Universe was treated to Liv Morgan's surprise return at the Royal Rumble. The former Women's Champion spoke to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae and seemingly hinted at an appearance on Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's new reality TV show.

The popular couple stars in the first season of Hulu's Love & WWE, which gives fans an inside look into Bianca Belair and Montez Ford's lives.

Liv Morgan, one of the most loved superstars in the WWE locker room, recently returned to WWE after she got injured in July 2023. Morgan was the surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered the match at No. 30 and took out Jade Cargill before Bayley eliminated her to get the victory.

During her appearance at the premiere of Belair and Ford's new show following Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan was asked whether she would also be a part of a reality series in the near future.

The 29-year-old WWE star cryptically admitted she might be a part of Love & WWE: Bianca Belair and Montez Ford and advised the fans to watch the entire season.

Morgan's comments felt like an evident spoiler of her appearance, as you can view below:

"I might be a part of this one! No! No [smiles and responds when asked whether she was giving a spoiler]. I would watch like the whole season if I were you! [Laughs]." [From 01:42 to 01:58]

Liv Morgan might be "tired" after her Royal Rumble return, but she is excited for her WWE colleagues

As noted, Liv Morgan was on the sidelines for a while before she showed up as the 30th superstar in the Royal Rumble opener.

Like most talents who return after an injury layoff, Morgan admitted she was exhausted after the Royal Rumble.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion, however, had all the time in the world for Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, who are celebrating the premiere of their reality TV series.

Morgan was out talking to the media during the red carpet of the premiere and could not hide her excitement over seeing Belair and Ford in a different light.

"I am tired! I cannot lie! Oh my god, I had a good bit of time off, so last night kicked my butt! But I'm so happy to be here," said Morgan. "I wouldn't miss Bianca and Ken's big day for the world. We're all here for them today, to support them. I'm so excited they get to have their show where the rest of the world, the rest of the WWE Universe, can see a little peek into their personal lives because they are such amazing and genuine people, so I'm very happy for them." [From 00:36 - 00:58]

Having Liv Morgan back on the road to WrestleMania 40 is precisely what the WWE needed, and even though she was unsuccessful in the Royal Rumble, the company might have some big plans for the superstar.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

Also watch:

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE