Who are Bianca Belair and Montez Ford? Meet the stars of Love & WWE

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford moved their characters from the ring into the mainstream media by being the new stars of Hulu's Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez reality series. While many wrestling fans are already aware of the couple, viewers of the reality television series may not.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are both professional wrestlers signed to WWE. Bianca is a former SmackDown Women's Champion as well as the former RAW Women's Champion. The EST was also the winner of the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match. While Belair mainly performs as a singles star, her real-life husband took a different path.

Montez Ford is one-half of the Street Profits duo in WWE, wherein he is joined by Angelo Dawkins. They are a one-time SmackDown, RAW, and NXT Tag Team Champions. As of this writing, the duo are also aligned with Bobby Lashley on SmackDown as The Pride.

Bianca and Montez began their WWE journey in 2016 and started dating after they met in the Performance Center during this time. Belair even shared that she was the one who made the move and even accidentally gave Ford the wrong phone number when they initially met.

The couple announced their engagement on June 9, 2017, and got married on June 23, 2018. Two years later, they moved to WWE's main roster. The couple has two children from Montez's previous relationship.

Will Bianca Belair and Montez Ford reunite in WWE programming soon?

Bianca Belair made her main roster debut at WrestleMania 36 by helping the Street Profits.

Even if Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are still active in WWE and currently performing under the SmackDown brand, they have not shared the screen together. Interestingly, they have only been involved in each other's storylines very few times on-screen.

While talking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Bianca shared that they enjoy having their own separate and personal journeys in the Stamford-based company. Belair wanted to accomplish certain things for herself, with the same being the case for Montez Ford. However, The EST of WWE stated that they will meet together on-screen in the future.

"For now, we’re on our own personal journeys and there are things I want to accomplish on my own. There are things he wants to accomplish on his own. Once we both do that and we feel like we’re maybe at the mountain top, we’ll meet together and be even bigger and better, then we’ll have new goals, goals together. We don’t have an issue with that," Bianca Belair said.

What the future has in store for the power couple remains to be seen.

What are Bianca Belair and Montez Ford currently doing on WWE SmackDown?

Bianca Belair has had her eyes set on winning a title again on Friday Night SmackDown, but her plans to do so were derailed after she lost the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. On the other hand, Montez Ford and The Pride have engaged in a feud with The Final Testament.

It remains to be seen what future prospects come to fruition for Bianca Belair and Montez Ford in WWE.

