Where did Bianca Belair meet her husband Montez Ford? Know it all

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are among WWE’s most popular power couple. The duo has been married for almost five years now. But how and where did it all start for The EST and Tez in the larger-than-life world of professional wrestling?

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford first met at the WWE Performance Center. In an interview, The EST revealed that she was instantly attracted to The Street Profits member. After dating for a while, the couple announced their engagement in June 2017. They tied the knot on June 23, 2018.

In an interview, the former RAW Women's Champion stated that she was the one who made the first move in their relationship. The EST also revealed that she accidentally gave Montez Ford the wrong phone number.

“I made the first move. I did,” Bianca said. “That was my first time ever like going after a guy but my very first time seeing him I told my friend, I was like, 'keep him away from me that is a beautiful man.' And we happened to be out at the same time that night and I went after him and I was flirting and flirting and flirting and he just was like not paying me any mind and then finally he looked at me, he was like, 'I like your makeup.' I was like, 'why did you say that?' He was like, 'I don't know, I was nervous.' Yeah, I made the first move then I accidently gave him the wrong phone number," she said.

Bianca Belair’s historic title reign came to an end at Night of Champion

The 34-year-old was in the middle of a historic reign when she dropped the RAW Women’s Championship to Asuka at Night of Champions. The win was controversial as The Empress of Tomorrow used the blue mist to take the title away from The EST.

Bianca's historic title run ended at 419 days. She won the RAW Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch in an all-time classic at WrestleMania 38 on April 2, 2022. She would on to successfully defend the title against The Man at SummerSlam 2022.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book Bianca moving forward on WWE SmackDown.

