Montez Ford has interesting WWE storyline pitch with his wife

WWE has not kept the relationship of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair a secret, as they have been briefly linked together at times. Now, a major pitch has been made amid the strong buzz for their upcoming project.

Ford joined WWE in 2015, and around one year later, Belair signed. They met while working in NXT and tied the knot in 2018. The couple have a new Hulu reality series to premiere next week - Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez. All eight episodes will be released on Friday, February 2.

The EST and The Street Profits member recently spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour to promote the new Hulu series. Bianca Belair was asked about working with her husband on WWE TV.

"For now, we’re on our own personal journeys and there are things I want to accomplish on my own. There are things he wants to accomplish on his own. Once we both do that and we feel like we’re maybe at the mountain top, we’ll meet together and be even bigger and better, then we’ll have new goals, goals together. We don’t have an issue with that," she said.

Belair continued on how meaningful she wants their on-screen alliance to be, noting that she wants it to be creative, and she wants them to be fighting for titles, not just in some storyline where she's fighting for her man.

Booker T was already a top name when he took on the King Booker persona after a 2006 King of the Ring win. Joined by real-life wife Queen Sharmell, Booker's new gimmick brought a strong push for over one year and has been a fan favorite since.

Speaking in the same interview, Ford revealed his pitch to WWE for a similar storyline with him and his wife.

"I wanna do something along the scale of Booker T and Sharmell. He was 'King Bookah!' and the World Heavyweight Champion, and she was this storied figure that made sure their kingdom was intact. She was just as much important in that ring as he was. Something along those lines.... upping the ante a little bit. He [Booker] had the world title, I could have the world title, she [Belair] could have the world title, at the same time," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley on the possibility of Bianca Belair joining his faction

There has been a lot of speculation on more faction feuds in WWE, as Triple H is a big fan of stables. The rosters currently have several groups who are taking stands - The Judgment Day, The Bloodline, The Pride, The Last Testament, and others.

Members of the WWE Universe have called on the company to put The Judgment Day in a feud against The Pride's Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins. However, most fans want Belair to counter Rhea Ripley.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta for an exclusive interview, The All Mighty was asked about The EST being added to the group to join her husband.

"I don't even know if they know each other's phone number [laughs]. I don't know, man. I think that we definitely need to get [into a feud with] Judgment Day. That's definitely on our radar. Of course, without a shadow of a doubt. That would be interesting," he said.

Lashley went on to discuss his thoughts on the current women's wrestling scene, noting that the current division is incredible. He also revealed why The Pride needs a female member to join him and The Street Profits.

What is your favorite faction on RAW and SmackDown right now? Sound off in the comments below!

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.