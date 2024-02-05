Liv Morgan sends a bold three-word message after WWE return

Liv Morgan recently took to social media to send a three-word message after returning during the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was the final entrant in this year's women's Royal Rumble bout. She once again came close to winning the match but was eliminated by Bayley.

On Instagram, Morgan shared a photo of herself and sent a bold message regarding her plans for 2024:

"Energy all 2024," she wrote in the post's caption.

Check out the Instagram post shared by Morgan below:

Liv Morgan briefly discussed her WWE return during the premiere of 'Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez'

Liv Morgan was sidelined for several months before returning at the recently concluded Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Much like other WWE stars, Morgan was exhausted following the Rumble match but didn't miss the premiere of Montez Ford and Bianca Belair's new reality show, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez.

Speaking to media outlets on the red carpet, the former SmackDown Women's Champion briefly discussed her Rumble comeback, as she said:

"I am tired! I cannot lie! Oh my god, I had a good bit of time off, so last night kicked my butt! But I'm so happy to be here," said Morgan. "I wouldn't miss Bianca and Ken's big day for the world. We're all here for them today, to support them. I'm so excited they get to have their show where the rest of the world, the rest of the WWE Universe, can see a little peek into their personal lives because they are such amazing and genuine people, so I'm very happy for them."

Morgan's return will provide a massive boost to the WWE women's division on the Road to WrestleMania 40. She could even emerge as a potential challenger for the Women's World Championship held by Rhea Ripley.

What are your thoughts on Morgan's return at the Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

